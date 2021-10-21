DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match, October 21, 6:45 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: DEN vs JER dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 between Denmark and Jersey October 21, 6:45 pm IST

Denmark vs Jersey Dream11, DEN vs JER Dream11 Latest Update, DEN vs JER Dream11 Win, DEN vs JER Dream11 App, DEN vs JER Dream11 2021, DEN vs JER Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DEN vs JER Dream11 Live Streaming

DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Denmark and Jersey:

Advertisement

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 will cap off with Denmark going up against Jersey at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The encounter doesn’t hold much importance as Jersey have already won the Europe Qualifiers irrespective of the result.

Jersey have made a statement with their dominating performance in the T20 tournament. The team has been absolutely brilliant and they have been unbeatable in the competition so far. With five victories, Jersey have 10 points to their credit and are atop the standings.

Denmark, on the other hand, have experienced a contrasting tournament. They failed to make an impact in the competition and have lost all their five league matches. Denmark will be hoping to secure at least a single win in the Europe Qualifiers by defeating Jersey in their last game.

Ahead of the match between Denmark and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

>DEN vs JER Telecast

>There will be no official telecast of Denmark vs Jersey match in India.

>DEN vs JER Live Streaming

>FanCode app and website will stream the match between Denmark and Jersey.

>DEN vs JER Match Details

>The last league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 will be played at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 6:45 pm IST on October 21, Thursday.

>DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Anique Uddin

>Vice-Captain- Dominic Blampied

>Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Jake Dunford, Freddie Klokker

Advertisement

>Batters: Anique Uddin, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner

>All-rounders: Delawar Khan, Saif Ali Ahmad, Dominic Blampied

>Bowlers: Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Elliot Miles

>DEN vs JER Probable XIs:

>Denmark: Lucky Ali, Bashir Shah, Amjad Khan, Anique Uddin, Freddie Klokker (c & wk), Musa Shaheen, Shakerullah Safi, Surya Anand, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saif Ali Ahmad, Delawar Khan

>Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Asa Tribe

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here