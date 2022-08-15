'Depends on Coach and Captain': Rishabh Pant's Response to Threat he Faces from Karthik Over his Spot

The T20 World Cup 2022 is less than two months away and the Indian team management has almost locked the final 15 for the extravagant event in Australia. But before flying to Australia, the Men in Blue will compete in the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE.

The Indian side boasts a formidable top-order that comprises the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. On the other hand, a fit again Hardik Pandya, who is currently in terrific form, and the return of Dinesh Karthik add the desired strength in the middle order. But several experts believe that the team must pick one between Karthik and Rishabh Pant in order to find the right balance.

Both Karthik and Pant have played together in several T20Is since June. While Pant plays the role of a wicketkeeper-batter, the veteran cricketer bats as a finisher. In a conversation with Zee Hindustan, the youngster was asked if sees any threat over his spot after Karthik’s inclusion. He said,

“We don’t think on those lines. We as individuals always want to give our 100 percent to the team. Rest depends on the coach and the captain and how the team could get an advantage from that."

Both the cricketers have been given rest for the Zimbabwe tour which begins from August 18 in Harare. They will return to action in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022. India will begin their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

The multi-nation tournament will also mark the return of the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli has been away from the field since the conclusion of the England tour. After more than a month-long break, he we will play for India later this year.

Rahul, on the other hand, was supposed to lead India against South Africa in a 5-match T20Is at home after IPL 2022. But he suffered an injury on the eve of the series opener in Delhi. He had to visit Germany for surgery after which he went under rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

He had almost achieved his fitness and was set to leave for the West Indies tour but before leaving, he returned a positive Covid test that ruled him out. Now, since he has been cleared by the BCCI medical team, he will lead the Indian team in Zimbabwe before featuring in the Asia Cup 2022.

