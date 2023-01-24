‘Deserve Much More Alimony for Spending Quality Life’: Shami’s Estranged Wife After Court Verdict

After the Kolkata High Court on Monday pronounced the verdict in favour of Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife in the domestic violence case, Hasin Jahan thanked the judge but said she will move the court regarding the alimony of Rs 50,000 granted to her.

“Rs 50,000 is minimal for me so I have to challenge this. It’s true that the verdict is in my favour but I will go to the high court as the stipulated money for my maintenance is very less considering the income of Shami," Jahan told News18.

Hasin Jahan had filed a case against the right-arm fast bowler, Shami, at Jadavpur Police station accusing him of infidelity and domestic abuse. Hasin further said, “It was really difficult for me to continue the legal fight for five years. Since I don’t have any financial support or earning, I only know how I arranged the money for so long. Thus, I deserve much more alimony for spending a quality life."

Elaborating on not receiving any financial or emotional support during her “tough times", Jahan said, “I am spending my life by only keeping faith in God. The story of our clash has been out in the whole world but hardly any people know the reality. So, I want them to know what I have faced. How terribly some people and media tried to malign me."

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.

Her counsel Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-21, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crore, and on the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh was not unjustified.

However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, said since Hasin Jahan herself has a steady income source as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

On Shami’s recent performance in the ODI against Sri Lanka, Hasin said, “I am not bothered about a person who made my life miserable and made me struggle for such a long tenure. He has a lot of well-wishers, let them wish for him. Now, I just want to focus on my daughter, her studies, and her well-being."

