Devon Conway ties knot with longtime girlfriend, CSK pronounce them ‘Lion and Lady’

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kim Watson in South Africa. Conway had to leave the IPL bio-bubble last week for his marriage. Chennai Super Kings posted a photo of the marriage ceremony on Twitter and wrote, “We pronounce you Lion and Lady! Happy #WeddingWhistles to Kim & Conway! #SuperFam #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Earlier, Chennai had organized a pre-wedding party for the New Zealand cricketer as well.

In the longest format of the game, the left-handed batter had made his debut in 2021 against England. He scored a terrific double-century in the first innings of his debut match. In ODIs, he made his debut in 2021 against Bangladesh.

In the shortest format of the game, he played his first match for New Zealand against West Indies at Auckland, in 2020.

Conway was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore at the mega auction for IPL 2022. In the ongoing edition of IPL, Conway played in one IPL match but failed to do much in the game. Incidentally, it was his first IPL match as well. In the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 30-year-old opening batter managed to just score three runs off eight balls. Kolkata pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed Conway in the fifth over of the match. Eventually, Kolkata won the encounter by six wickets.

According to multiple reports, Conway is scheduled to join the Chennai squad on

April 25 and he will have to follow all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

The 2022 season of IPL has been a pretty poor one for Chennai so far. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has played seven matches till now and they could only manage to win just two. The defending champions currently find themselves at ninth spot on the IPL points table. Their first victory of the season came against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai registered their second win in IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians.

In their next match, Chennai will take on eighth-placed Punjab Kings today at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

