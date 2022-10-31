Dewald Brevis Smashes Multiple Records with 57-ball 162, Leaves Idol AB de Villiers Speechless

South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis smashed his way into the record books by scoring 162 runs from 57 balls, which included 13 fours and 13 sixes, during Titans’ clash against Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Monday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

With his knock, Brevis, also known as Baby AB, equalled the record for the third-highest T20 score, along with Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza. In fact, his 162 is now the highest score in domestic cricket in South Africa, having reached his maiden T20 ton in just 35 balls. He also became the fastest ever to reach the 150-run mark, in just 52 balls.

ALSO READ | T20 WC Semi-Final Scenario: Tussle Among India, Bangladesh and SA in Group 2 with PAK Pushing for Chance

Advertisement

Brevis’ knock drew praise from AB de Villiers, who posted on Twitter: “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

The 19-year-old opened the innings for Titans after Aubrey Swanepoel of Knights won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Brevis started the carnage from the over itself as he belted a couple of boundaries in Mbulelo Budaza’s over.

He shared a massive 179-run stand for the opening wicket with Jiveshan Pillay who scored valuable 52 runs. Brevis smashed the majority of runs in the stand as he played the role of aggressor and rip the opposition bowling apart. Brevis was dismissed in the final over of the innings as Gerald Coetzee managed to outclass him after suffering a big hammering from him.

Riding on Brevis’ century, Titans managed to post a mammoth 271/3 in 20 overs at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. It was a forgettable day in office for Knights bowlers as all of them leaked runs with an economy rate of over 10.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Brevis made the headlines again when he hit five sixes in a row in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Brevis was bought by Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians after his stellar show in the U-19 World Cup and also picked by MI Cape Town in the recent SA20 auction.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here