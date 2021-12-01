DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match 27, December 1, 07:30 PM IST

>DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers: Deccan Gladiators square off against the Bangla Tigers in match no. 27 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 1. The upcoming match between the most powerful sides in this competition will be hosted at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (IST).

The two teams have already made their way into the playoffs; however, they will be fighting for a top two slots in this encounter. The Gladiators’ three-match winning streak ended after they endured an eight-run defeat against table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi last time out. They are currently placed second in the points table and have won six out of the nine matches this season.

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers, after losing their opening two games this season, they won the following five on the trot. However, they faced defeat in their previous game against the Delhi Bulls, and lost the game by 12-runs. With five wins out of eight matches, the Tigers are at the third spot in the standings and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

The last time these two sides clashed, Bangla Tigers defeated Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets. They will look to make it a double while the Gladiators will have revenge on their mind.

>Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs BT Telecast

The match will be telecasted at Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

>DG vs BT Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DG vs BT Match Details

The Delhi Bulls will square off against Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, December 1. The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

>DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Vice-Captain: Tom Moores

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores

Batters: Anwar Ali, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks,

All-rounders: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Wahab Riaz

>DG vs BT Probable XIs:

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore / Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Faf du Plessis (c), Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana / Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher, Mohammad Amir

