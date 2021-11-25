DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers:Deccan Gladiators will go up against Bangla Tigers in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 25, Thursday at 07:30 PM IST.

Deccan Gladiators are in terrific form in the T10 Championship. The team has won three matches while losing just one league game. Gladiators are currently second in the points table with six points to their credit from four games. The team will be hoping to make a hattrick of victories when they lock horns with Bangla Tigers. Gladiators won their last two games against Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors by nine and six wickets, respectively.

Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, will be hoping to give their campaign a push in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Tigers are sitting at fourth place with two victories and as many losses. Just like Gladiators, Bangla Tigers are also on a two-match winning streak.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs BT Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the DG vs BT match live in India.

>DG vs BT Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DG vs BT Match Details

Deccan Gladiators will go up against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

>DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Benny Howell

Vice-Captain: Tom Banton

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles

Advertisement

Batters: Tom Banton, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith

>DG vs BT Probable XIs:

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores(wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz(c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles(wk), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Vishnu Sukumaran, Karim Janat, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here