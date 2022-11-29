DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction For Today: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, November 29, 7:45 PM IST

DG vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match between Deccan Gladiators and The Chennai Braves: Deccan Gladiators are the top side in the Abu Dhabi T110 League. They have collected six points so far from three wins and one loss. The team will be hoping to add another two points to its name on Tuesday during their encounter with The Chennai Braves.

Deccan Gladiators scored an 18-run victory in their last match against Delhi Bulls. It was a batter’s show as batting first they posted 140 runs on the scoreboard. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the top performer with a knock of 82 runs. In the second innings, Joshua Little stunned with the ball as he took two wickets.

On the other hand, The Chennai Braves have experienced a completely different ride in the competition. Their qualification chances are slim after losing three of four league matches. The team is on a two-match losing streak as they lost to Morrisville Samp Army and Northern Warriors by eight wickets and 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and The Chennai Braves, here is everything you need to know:

DG vs CB Telecast

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves game will be telecasted on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

DG vs CB Live Streaming

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

DG vs CB Match Details

DG vs CB match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:45 PM IST on November 29, Tuesday.

DG vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andre Russell

Vice-Captain - Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Suresh Raina

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Little, Patrick Dooley, Tom Helm

DG vs CB Probable XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Sultan Ahmed, Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wk), Suresh Raina, Zahoor Khan, Josh Little, Tom Helm, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith

The Chennai Braves: Michael Pepper, Sabir Rao, Sikandar Raza (captain), Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, Henry Brookes, Adam Rossington(wk), Vriitya Aravind, Patrick Dooley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller

