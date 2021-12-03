DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls:Deccan Gladiators will square off against Delhi Bulls in the first qualifier match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the highly-anticipated game on December 03, Friday at 05:30 PM IST. Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls finished as the two best teams of the T10 League during the group stage.

Deccan Gladiators finished at first place while Bulls occupied second place with the same number of points i.e 14. The two teams featured in a total of 10 matches each, winning seven each and losing three. Meanwhile, Gladiators are likely to have an upper hand over Bulls in the game.

The two have faced each other twice in the competition so far. On both occasions, it was Gladiators who defeated Delhi Bulls by nine and eight wickets respectively. Gladiators will be hoping to make it three on Friday while the Bulls will fancy avenging their previous losses.

>Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs DB Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

>DG vs DB Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DG vs DB Match Details

Deccan Gladiators will go up against Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 05:30 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

>DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andre Russell

Vice-Captain- Dwayne Bravo

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith

>DG vs DB Probable XIs:

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Moores (wk), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed

Delhi Bulls: Gulbadin Naib, Romario Shepherd, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Fazal Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Adil Rashid, Shiraz Ahmed

