DG vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 10, 03:00 PM IST

>DG vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators: Dambulla Giants will go up against Galle Gladiators in the eighth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The encounter will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

Galle Gladiators made a dream start to LPL 2021 by thrashing Jaffna Kings by 54 runs. The team lost their way in the second match and ended up losing against Colombo Stars by four wickets. However, Galle soon found their way back as they defeated Kandy Warriors in their most recent match. The bowlers have been the standout performers for the franchise and they will hope to play in the same manner.

Dambulla Giants have also followed the same pattern as Gladiators. The team has secured two victories against Kandy Warriors and Colombo Stars while their only loss came against Jaffna Kings. Dambulla have a strong batting unit, with 195 being their highest score in the tournament so far.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs GG Telecast

The DG vs GG match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>DG vs GG Live Streaming

The Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>DG vs GG Match Details

The match between Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

>DG vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice-Captain: Samit Patel

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella, Ben Dunk

Advertisement

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

>DG vs GG Probable XIs:

>Dambulla Giants: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

>Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Suminda Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here