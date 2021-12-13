>DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings: Dambulla Giants will be going up against Jaffna Kings in the 14th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 13. The Monday is likely to be a high-scoring thriller as both the teams have done exceptionally well in the tournament so far.

Jaffna Kings have made the best comeback in the Lanka Premier League. The team was denied a dream start by Galle Galdaitors as they lost their first game by eight wickets. Jaffna quickly took the lessons from their defeat and since then there has been no looking back for the franchise. Jaffna have won their last four matches to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, are second in the standings with three victories, one loss, and one cancelled match. Dambulla’s only loss in the competition has come against Jaffna Kings by eight wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs JK Telecast

The DG vs JK match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>DG vs JK Live Streaming

The Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>DG vs JK Match Details

The match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

>DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ramesh Mendis

Vice-Captain- Tom Kohler-Cadmore

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt

Batters: Upul Tharanga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana

>DG vs JK Probable XIs:

Dambulla Giants: Sacha DeAlwis, Najibullah Zadran, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sammu Ashan, Thisara Perera (c), Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

