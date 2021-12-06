>DG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors: The Dambulla Giants (DG) will lock horns with the Kandy Warriors (KW) in the second match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, December 6.

The Dambulla Giants, previously competed as Dambulla Viiking, had a good season last year. They finished second in the points table but lost to Jaffna Kings in the second semi-final by 37 runs.

On the other contrary, the Kandy Warriors, who were called the Kandy Tuskers, finished at the bottom in the standings. They won just two of the eight games in the previous edition, however, with new a name, they will be hoping for a better performance this year.

>Ahead of the match between Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs KW Telecast

The match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>DG vs KW Live Streaming

The Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>DG vs KW Match Details

The match between Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, December 6.

>DG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Charith Asalanka

>Vice-captain: Najibullah Zadran

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

>Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell

>All-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne

>Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange, Lahiru Kumara

>DG vs KW Probable XIs

>Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Lahiru Udara, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

>Kandy Warriors: Minod Bhanuka, Cameron Delport, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell, Asela Gunaratne, Mohammad Mithun, Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Nazmul Islam Apu

