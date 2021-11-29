>DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi will have a go at the Deccan Gladiators in the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament 2021-22. The two teams will fight with each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 29, Monday at 07:30 PM IST. Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators are likely to entertain the viewers with an enthralling game of cricket as they are the top two teams of the T10 Championship.

Team Abu Dhabi got off to a flying start in the league. The team made a strong statement by winning their first five matches. There was a change in the form of the team as they lost their next two games. However, Abu Dhabi are now back to winning ways. The team defeated Chennai Braves in their last match to mark their comeback in the league. They are currently second in the points table.

Advertisement

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, have hardly done anything wrong in the competition. They are ruling the points table with six victories and two defeats from eight league matches. Gladiators are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it four in a row on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>DG vs TAD Telecast

The DG vs TAD match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

Advertisement

>DG vs TAD Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DG vs TAD Match Details

Deccan Gladiators will face Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

>DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Andre Russell

>Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

>Suggested Playing XI for DG vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler Cadmore

>Allrounders: Andre Russell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

>Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq

>DG vs TAD Probable XIs

>Deccan Gladiators: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees

>Team Abu Dhabi: Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq, Liam Livingstone (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here