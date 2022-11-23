DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Abu Dhabi T10 2022, November 23

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: The Deccan Gladiators (DG) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the 2nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league this season. Both teams have some big stars on their side, promising an interesting clash.

The Gladiators were the champions in the 2021-22 edition of this league and would hope to build on that momentum. They have been further strengthened by the addition of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

Andre Russell’s skills of smashing the ball out of the park combined with Joshua Little’s prowess with the ball is a deadly combination on their day. Team Abu Dhabi also have a competitive side and would be looking at Chris Lynn and Alex Hales to give them an advantage with the bat.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s consistency with the ball is another asset that they would be hoping to utilise in this fixture. TAD were joint third in the last edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league and they would be hoping to use that as a platform to get a better position this time around.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi, here is everything you need to know:

DG vs TAD Telecast

The DG vs TAD match will be telecast on Sports18 Khel.

DG vs TAD Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the Voot app.

DG vs TAD Match Details

The DG vs TAD match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, November 23, at 7:45 pm IST PM IST.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: A Hales

Suggested Playing XI for DG vs TAD Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: S Raina, A Hales, C Lynn

Allrounders: Andre Russell, D Weise, F Allen

Bowlers: M Rahman, T Ahmed, A Rashid

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Possible XIs

Deccan Gladiators Predicted Line-up: Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, D Wiese, Curtis Campher, Nicholas Pooran(C), T Kohler-Cadmore, J Little, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Taskin Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi Predicted Line-up: CA Lynn(C), Brandon King, Darwish Rasooli, A Sharafu, A Hales, Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman, A Rashid, AJ Tye, David Payne

