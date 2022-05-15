DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Arachas Super Series 2022, May 15, 3:15 PM IST

DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Arachas Super Series 2022 match between Dragons Women and Typhoons Women: In the third match of the Arachas Super Series 2022, we have Dragons Women facing off against Typhoons Women. The much anticipated game will be played in Lisburn, Ireland at 03:15 PM IST on May 15, Sunday.

Dragons Women were agonizingly close to a victory against the defending champions in the second match of the Arachas Super Series 2022. Scorchers Women defeated the Dragons by one wicket in the second match of the premier domestic 50-over tournament. Leah Paul will hope that her team returns to winning ways against Typhoons Womens.

Typhoons Women were scheduled to play against Scorchers Women in the first match of the Arachas Super Series 2022. However, due to bad weather the match was cancelled without even a ball being bowled. Therefore, Typhoons Women will be looking to make a winning start to the tournament. Captain Laura Delany will be key to her team’s success.

Ahead of the match between Dragons Women and Typhoons Women, here is everything you need to know:

DG-W vs TYP-W Telecast

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women game will not be telecast in India

SCO-W vs DG-W Live Streaming

The Arachas Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO-W vs DG-W Match Details

The match will be held in Lisburn, Ireland at 3:15 PM IST on May 15, Sunday.

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Leah Paul

Vice-Captain: A Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter

Batters: Orla Prendergast, A Caulfield, R Stokell, L Little

All-rounders: Leah Paul, Alana Dalzell

Bowlers: C Raack, G Dempsey, M Kerrison, C Murray

SCO-W vs DG-W Probable XIs

Dragons Women: Amy Hunter, Alison Cowan, Orla Prendergast, Abbi Harison, Leah Paul, Amy Caulfield, Zara Craig, Mollie Devine, Jemma Rankin, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (C), Mary Waldron, Maria Kerrison, Sarah Condron, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Joanna Loughran, R Lewis, Celeste Raack, L Little

