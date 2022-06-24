DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's (June 25) Jharkhand T20 Trophy DHA vs BOK match 19, June 25, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:00 am IST

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Jharkhand T20 Trophy match 19 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters:

Dhanbad Dynamos are all set to take on Bokaro Blasters in the 19th match of the Jharkhand T20 league. The match will be played on June 25 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The match will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Dhanbad Dynamos are in fifth place in the league after losing three of their five games. Batters like Wilfred Beng and Yash Bhagat were looking good at the start of the competition but have struggled to find form in subsequent encounters. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around on Friday against Bokaro.

Bokaro Blasters will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Ranchi Raiders in their last match. They are currently in the second position in the points table with 16 points. Wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand has been in fine form both with the bat and behind the stumps. He will be a key player to watch out for in the next fixture.

Ahead of match 19 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

DHA vs BOK Telecast

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters match will not be telecast in India.

DHA vs BOK Live Streaming

The match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DHA vs BOK Match 19 Details

The DHA vs BOK match 19 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday, June 25, at 9:00 am IST.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahil Khan

Vice-Captain: Bhanu Anand

Suggested Playing XI for DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanu Anand, Yash Bhagat

Batsmen: Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Satya Setu

All-rounders: Aditya Singh, Amit Gupta, Rahil Khan

Bowlers: Saurabh Sekhar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Pankaj Yadav

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Possible Starting XI:

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Starting Line-up: Yash Bhagat (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Gautam Rajpoot, Ankit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar

Bokaro Blasters Predicted Line-up: Vishal Singh (c), Satya Setu, Bhanu Anand(wk), Pratik Bhagat, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Harsh Dev Gautam, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar

