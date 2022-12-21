Dhaka Weather Forecast For IND vs BAN 2022, 2nd Test: Will Rain Impact The Contest?

After losing the ODI series, the Indian team would be ecstatic post their victory in the first Test match against Bangladesh. This Indian team led by KL Rahul pulled off a stellar 188-run victory against the home side at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

They would also be looking to keep up their winning momentum to help them in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Interestingly, India is yet to lose against Bangladesh in the 12 Test matches that they have played against each other.

Cheteshwar Pujara had a superb time on the pitch scoring 90 runs in the first innings and a century in the second innings. Shubman Gill also got a century for the Indian side in the second innings giving them a solid foundation.

Kuldeep Yadav had a spectacular game, bagging the Player of the Match award for his exploits with the ball. The Indians will be hoping to keep up this form and clinch the Test series

Weather Report

Dhaka weather is expected to be partly cloudy at night but clear during the day on Thursday.

It seems unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during India vs Bangladesh’s second test match as there is a 5% chance of precipitation during the day, increasing ever so slightly to 6% percent at night. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius during the day and could drop down to 17 degrees Celsius during the night. The humidity is forecasted to be around 65 % during the day, rising to 72% at night.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla stadium has the reputation of being a high-scoring one, with the average first innings total of Tests here being 341. The average in the second innings, however, drops to 317. These totals fall even lower with the average score in the third and fourth innings being 231 and 180 respectively. Out of the 23 test matches that have been played here till now, the team batting first has won 12 times with the team batting second managing to claim victory on eight occasions.

India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Indian team predicted line-up: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh team predicted line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam

