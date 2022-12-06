Dhaka Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, Second ODI: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Wednesday’s IND vs BAN match

Indian batters were bowled out for a paltry 186 in the 1st ODI match of the series. Except KL Rahul’s contribution of 73 runs from 70 balls, the other batsmen failed to deliver at the crease.

Rohit Sharma was the second-highest scorer on the day with a meager 27 runs. The Indian squad will have to bring some solidity in the middle order so that it can steer the innings whenever required.

The Indian bowling department tried their best to defend the below par score of 186 runs as Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets for 32 runs. These efforts set up an exciting chase as Bangladesh edged past this Indian side with one wicket to spare.

Shakib Al Hassan bowled a magical spell uprooting five wickets giving away just 36 runs in return. Litton Das and Co put up a spirited performance to clinch the 1st ODI and the Indian squad will have to do its best to turn things around in the 2nd ODI at the Sher-e- Bangla on 7th December.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on 10th December at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Weather report

Dhaka weather is expected to be clear and sunny on Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs Bangladesh second ODI game as there is only a four per cent chance of precipitation during the day which increases ever so slightly to six per cent at night. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius during the day and may drop down to 19 degrees Celsius during the night. The humidity is forecasted to be around 58 per cent and may increase to 70% at night.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla, in Dhaka has a reputation of being a good pitch to bat on in the first innings but slows down in the second. The pitch is also known to be spinner friendly, and we can expect the same in this match. With the first innings average at 241 runs dropping down to 197 in the second innings, the team that bats first could have a slight advantage. The spinners will also play an important role and Shakib Al Hasan’s five wicket haul in the 1st ODI should be testimony to that.

India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

