Dhanashree Verma Jumps Out of Her Seat As Yuzvendra Chahal Completes Hattrick | WATCH

The nail-biting clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got all the cricket fans on the edges of their seat till the very end. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were at the helm for Rajasthan Royals in yesterday’s match. While Buttler outshined with the willow, Chahal’s hat-trick, as well as the fifer, turned the course of the see-sawing game. Well, the cricketer’s feat bagged headlines and along with it, a video of his wife Dhanashree Verma celebrating the win has gone viral.

Chahal weaved magic with the ball just when the match was slipping away from RR. Taking as many as four wickets in the game-changing 17th over, which included a hat-trick, Chahal gave away only two runs. The spinner ended with figures of 5/40 in four overs. It happens to be his first-ever five-wicket haul in the IPL, which also included his maiden IPL 2022 hat-trick. Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, and Pat Cummins. With his fifer, Chahal has got way ahead of other bowlers on the purple cap list as he now has 17 wickets from just 6 games in his bag.

Seeing Chahal’s heroics on the field against KKR, his wife and YouTuber Dhanashree couldn’t keep calm. In a viral video, from the match, she is seen jumping with pride and joy. During her celebration, Chahal came up with his famous pose which had become a meme material in 2019.

Watch the video here:

And here are some reactions to the clip:

“Dhanashree kisi din field pe hi aa jaaegi (Someday Dhanashree will run to the field)," a user tweeted, while another wrote, “Dhanashree is Virat Kohli in the stands."

“A partner which celebrates your success as Dhanashree does is a literal blessing," a third wrote.

With two more points in their bag, RR has climbed up to the second spot in the IPL points table, while KKR has slipped from the top four to the sixth spot.

