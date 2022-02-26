Dharamshala Weather Update, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast for today’s IND vs SL match

India will be riding on confidence on Saturday, February 26 as they will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India cruised to a 62-run victory to record their seventh consecutive wn in the shortest format of the game under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The team were forced to make some changes to their playing XI in the first T20I due to injury concerns.

However, that didn’t hamper the energy of the team as India looked brilliant in all the departments. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer shined with the bat while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer were the picks of the bowlers.

Coming to Sri Lanka, the team didn’t show any improvement in their performance. The visitors seemed low on confidence after their 1-4 defeat against Australia. The Sri Lankan players especially the batters need to find their rhythm at the earliest to ensure that the team doesn’t lose the series on Saturday.

Weather report

India and Sri Lanka are unlikely to play a full game on cricket in the second T20 International. If not a complete washout, the weather can play spoilsport in parts during the second match. Rain is predicted on Saturday, February 26 while the precipitation chances are as high as 90 percent.

The humidity will be around 87 percent while the wind speed can be recorded at 10 km/h. The forecast for Saturday suggests that the temperature can hover in the range from 7 degrees celsius to 10 degrees celsius.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay

