Dhiraj Malhotra Resigns as BCCI General Manager

Dhiraj Malhotra, BCCI’s General Manager for Game Development, has resigned from the post and is likely to head back to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

“He put in his papers in the first week of January," the official said.

Malhotra was appointed by the BCCI in February last year, replacing former India player and selector Saba Karim.

He has served as the CEO of Delhi Capitals and could return to the franchise in a bigger role, it has been learnt.

Malhotra has also held senior positions in the International Cricket Council.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The league stage of the Ranji Trophy is set to be held from February 16 to March 5, as per a revised scheduled prepared by the BCCI. The format has been tweaked and there will be eight groups of four teams each with the plate group comprising six teams.

No red ball cricket has taken place in India since the Ranji Trophy final in March 2020.

The likely venues for the 38-team event are Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Cuttack, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Rajkot. Domestic cricketers, who were compensated for cancellation of Ranji Trophy last season, had expressed elation when BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced last week that the red ball event will be held in two phases.

The knockouts will be held in June.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here