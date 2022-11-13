'Dhoni Asked Everyone, but They Refused to Bowl'-Former Pak Skipper's Amazing Revelation Regarding 2007 T20 World Cup Final

Although it has been more than 15 years since MS Dhoni and his men won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, stories from that match still sell like hotcakes. Now, former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has claimed that he saw some of the senior Indian bowlers refusing to bowl the final over against Pakistan in the summit clash.

India won the match by five runs with Joginder Sharma bowling the final over. Malik said Dhoni had to bowl the youngster as the seniors had backed out.

“I will not take names. Each of India’s main bowlers had one over left. Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl the last over. They were afraid to bowl to Misbah. He was hitting all over the ground," Malik told A Sports. “

“People always talk about that scoop shot by Misbah. I am telling you, If it was not the last wicket, he must have hit him down the ground. He had already hit Joginder for a big six in that over," he added.

The former Pak skipper explained why he played that shot against Sharma.

“That was the shot I was playing throughout the tournament. The plan was to get a boundary and then we will need one run to level the score; they will bring the field up and then I will finish the match," recollected Misbah.

Malik also recalled why he still got emotional while talking about 2007 final.

“I am not an emotional guy, but the final loss got the better of me. We were a step ahead from the rest of the teams. We dominated the 2007 World Cup team. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win the final," he said.

With just four needed off the last over, Misbah went for a scoop shot over short fine-leg. The ball went straight up in the air, and Sreesanth took the catch with India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup. On September 24, 2007, Team India scripted a new era in the history of cricket. Led by a relatively inexperienced but confident captain MS Dhoni — won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated arch rivals Pakistan by five runs to lift the maiden T20 crown in front of a frenzied crowd at the Wanderers, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

