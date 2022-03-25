'Dhoni Will Have Time to Groom Jadeja': Former CSK Bowler on Change in Leadership

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath feels MS Dhoni has taken a wise decision to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja as the charismatic skipper will still be playing and will have time to groom the all-rounder for the captaincy role and help him in taking on-field decisions.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, the 40 year old Dhoni on Thursday decided to hand over the captaincy of CSK to Jadeja. The star all-rounder, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni, under whom the CSK has registered a record 121 wins in 204 matches in the IPL, will continue to represent the franchise this season and beyond.

The 41-year old Badrinath, who played under the captaincy of Dhoni at CSK, feels that the captaincy progression is a logical decision considering Mahi is no longer at the peak of his career.

“There is definitely some planning in what MS Dhoni does and he would’ve certainly thought about it for the last year or so. The announcement has come now but it probably was in the pipeline. Jadeja is a senior player now and playing in all three formats for India. I am sure he will do well and Dhoni is also there on the field so that will be a great backbone for Jaddu," Badrinath told IANS at the sidelines of the National Poker Series.

The cricketer-turned commentator is spending some quality time while playing poker in Goa before he joins the host broadcaster for IPL 2022.

The stylish batter also spoke about the natural progression of cricketers and how Dhoni can groom Jadeja in the upcoming IPL season and help him in taking decisions.

“It’s a natural progression, every cricketer has to go through this and we all know MS Dhoni is not at the peak of his career. So it was going to happen at some point or another. Perhaps, it’s his last season.. we don’t know so we have to look for a captain," he said.

“It’s better when MS is there and he can groom a captain rather than when he is not there and Jadeja is left on the field all alone. It’s a wise decision when MS is already on the field and he can help Jadeja," he added.

Dhoni, who was the most expensive buy at the inaugural IPL auction held in February 2008, has been the skipper of CSK right through all the IPL seasons the franchise has participated. Under his leadership, CSK won the IPL trophy on four occasions - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Moreover, CSK also ended up as the runners-up on five occasions - 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

And for Badrinath, Dhoni as a skipper CSK has left a big legacy and he believes that the legendary cricketer will continue to serve the four time champions and have big influence either as a player or the mentor.

“Dhoni’s legacy is definitely big for CSK. He has led them to four titles, been also one of the big influences for the franchise and it will continue.I am sure he will be involved with the CSK, maybe as a player, maybe as a mentor for many more years," the former CSK cricketer said.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is also highly impressed with Jadeja’s progress as a batter, adding that the all-rounder will now become a 4D cricketer.

"Jadeja has always been a good bowler and batter but his batting in the last two years has improved tremendously. His impactful batting makes him a proper three dimensional player. Now, there will be a fourth dimension as well as captaincy is also there," he said.

“The only thing is he has never led any team even at first class cricket. So, that is the only thing.. that needs to be looked at but as far as his value to the team is concerned we all know how good he is. However, he already has the workload and it will increase now as he has to field in the hotspot, he has to bat and bowl and there is captaincy also. So, we will have to wait and watch how he does it," he added.

Badrinath also believes that Jadeja’s finishing ability will be crucial for CSK’s success in IPL 2022.

“He plays the role of a finisher at No 6. So, perhaps, he is more wanting as a batter and I don’t think he is going to bowl four overs in every match but his finishing ability will be crucial for the team," he said.

The 15th season of IPL will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

