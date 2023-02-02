‘Dhoni’s Cameo In Singham 3’:Twitterati React After MS Dhoni's Photo as Police Officer Goes Viral

A photograph of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is going viral on social media. No, it’s not any ordinary image, instead it is a look from one of his upcoming advertisements. The viral pic features the cricketer dressed as a cop. “MS Dhoni as a police officer in an ad," a user captioned the post, while sharing the image.

MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). The 38-year-old was accorded the honour by the Indian Army in 2011.

Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings once again in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Thala looks sexy in police uniform. Have to say facts. Can’t imagine him as a army officer."

Dhoni is often referred to as Thala, meaning leader in Tamil, by CSK fans.

An excited fan even demanded Dhoni’s cameo in Singham 3.

“He looks perfect in any male leading role," a comment on the read.

MS Dhoni has already begun preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL. Pictures and videos of him practising in the nets at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA) in Ranchi have gone viral.

The four-time IPL winning captain will lead CSK at the upcoming season of the T20 league. He has led CSK to four Indian Premier League titles in the year, 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021.

At the IPL mini auction, held last year, CSK paid a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore to include all-rounder Ben Stokes in their team. With CSK’s bid, Ben Stokes was able to equal the mark of Chris Morris and became the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auction.

Chennai Super Kings would be looking forward to clinch the title for the fifth time this year.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was recently named by peers such as Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble and Robin Uthappa as the most selfless player to ever play in the IPL. It happened during a special rapid-fire interview round on Jio Cinema.

