Dhoni's Unstoppable Craze Reaches FIFA World Cup, Fan Flaunts CSK Jersey During Brazil Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has one of the biggest and most loyal fan bases among all the franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). There is no dearth of support for the team no matter where they are playing, or even not playing. A CSK fan has gone viral after he was spotted wearing MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey during Brazil vs Serbia game in the FIFA World Cup. The official Twitter page of CSK’s fan army posted pictures of this MS Dhoni admirer from Qatar. In the photos, the Dhoni fan can be seen flaunting his admiration for the legendary skipper.

CSK’s official page re-tweeted about the pictures and wrote, “Everywhere we go, there is always Yellove!"

The tweet soon grabbed the internet’s attention, garnering several reactions online. Many die-hard fans dropped yellow heart emojis in the comment section and professed their love for the former India captain.

One fan tweeted, “This is why MS Dhoni is the GOAT."

Others suggested that Dhoni’s craze is just unstoppable.

Earlier this week, star India batter Virat Kohli also showcased his admiration for Dhoni.

Kohli had shared a picture of a water bottle, in which Dhoni’s image was used for advertisement purposes. While sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Kohli had written, “He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle."

Dhoni will be next seen in action, leading CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. The talismanic wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. Moreover, Dhoni has turned CSK into the most dominant team in the tournament. CSK has progressed to the final of the IPL a record nine times under his leadership. CSK has won four out of those nine finals.

CSK fans fondly refer to Dhoni as Thala, which means boss in Tamil. There are speculations that the upcoming IPL could be the last one for Dhoni and fans are hoping that their Thala can revel in IPL glory in his swansong tournament.

The four-time champions released their retention list for IPL 2023 on November 15. CSK’s star-studded squad includes T20 specialists like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube.

