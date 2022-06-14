DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Diamonds Women vs Angels Women, June 14, 9 AM IST

DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DIA-W vs ANG-W Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 match 11 between Diamonds Women vs Angels Women: The 11th match of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 will see the Diamonds Women taking on the Angels Women Cricket Association Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The match will begin at 9:00 am IST.

The Diamonds Women would be confident coming into the match as they defeated the Princess Woman by 47 runs in their last match. Captain Yuvashri Kartikeyan was the stand-out performer of the match as she smashed an unbeaten knock of 63 runs. Diamonds will be trying to capitalize on their last win and secure another three points in this fixture.

The Angels Woman also won their last encounter against Princess Women by 31 runs. Batting first the Angels played well to put up a total of 79 runs on the board thanks to Shilpa Sahu’s blistering half-century. The bowling was also on point as pacer Kavisha Elayaperumal struck twice and all the other bowlers shared one wicket each.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top at the Cricket Association Siechem Ground on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Diamonds Women vs Angels Women; here is everything you need to know:

DIA-W vs ANG-W Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 match between Diamonds Women vs Angels Women.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Live Streaming

The match between Diamonds Women and Angels Women will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Match Details

The DIA-W vs ANG-W match will be played at the Cricket Association Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:00 am IST.

DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan

Vice-Captain: Shilpa Sahu

Suggested Playing XI for DIA-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aafiya Khan, Janaki Ramasamy

Batters: Shilpa Sahu, Janaki Ramasamy, Likhitha Vilveetil

All-rounders: Rohini Mane, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Poonam Khemnar

Bowlers: Kavisha Elayaperumal, Lella Tejaswini, Payal Balmik

Diamonds Women vs Angels Women Possible XIs

Diamonds Women Predicted Line-up: Yuvashri Karthikeyan (c), Poonam Khemnar, Rohini Mane, Aafiya Khan(wk), Arthika Velmurugan, Lella Tejaswini, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arunadevi Sekar, Ajini PS, Anjana B, Uma Venkatesan

Angels Women Predicted Line-up: Janaki Ramasamy (c), Shilpa Sahu, Payal Balmik, Likhitha Vilveetil, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rubavathi Gubendiran(wk), Honey Yadav, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy

