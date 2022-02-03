Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Attend Team India Selection Meeting?

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly finds himself in a new controversy. The former India captain was allegedly involved in the national team’s selection meetings, which is against the BCCI constitution. A BCCI official confirmed to InsideSport that Ganguly didn’t interfere with team selection, but said his presence was ‘intimidating’.

A member of Team India’s selection committee, while speaking to InsideSport, said: “It is what it is. You can’t complain to your boss, can you? But has he interfered in selection? No, he hasn’t. However, his mere presence is always intimidating as he is the president of the board. But can’t talk about it more."

Multiple reports have claimed that Ganguly was part of selection committee meetings even when the BCCI president is not supposed to attend them.

>Why is Sourav Ganguly not allowed in selection meetings?

The BCCI’s constitution states that the board president can neither take part in selection committee meetings nor have any say in its decisions. However, the BCCI secretary is allowed to attend selection committee meetings being its convenor, who in this case is Jay Shah. The reason behind this provision is that the president’s presence could be intimidating for selectors even if he doesn’t interfere directly.

Speaking about the reports, another BCCI official told InsideSport: “I haven’t been attending selection meetings, so can’t say whether Ganguly did or did not. But if the selection committee doesn’t want him present, they should have spoken to Jay Shah instead of leaking it to the media. Jay is the board secretary. Sourav would have listened to him."

Neither Jay Shah nor Ganguly has said anything on this matter so far. This new controversy comes immediately after the Virat Kohli vs BCCI episode.

