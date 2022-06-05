Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday shared a video on Twitter to clarify what actually Shaheen Shah Afridi had stated in the context of speed and variation of young Indian bowler Umran Malik.

In the last couple of days, several media reports have claimed that Afridi commented on Malik’s bowling style. It was reported that the Pakistan cricketer said only pace help a bowler until there’s no line, length of variation.

The news led to war of words on social media as the Indian fans started taking a shot at Afridi. However, on Sunday, Chopra shared the video in which it could be seen what the question was and what did Afridi reply.

Advertisement

During a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s ODI series against West Indies, a journalist asked, “You are in the race to become the number 1 bowler. Do you also have in your mind that you throw the fast ball?"

In answer to this question, Afridi said, “Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,"

Take a look:

In another tweet, Chopra shared a picture that depicted Afridi’s quotes in context to Umran. Since it was originally shared by a verified Twitter handle, the former India batter asked the handle owners to ‘do better’.

Advertisement

Thus, it’s evident that Afridi didn’t say anything related to Umran, rather he spoke about himself and pace bowling in general.

In the recently concluded series against Australia, Shaheen Afridi was in terrific form and the left-arm pacer expects to continue his good run. The 22-year-old admits that hot weather can be a big problem during the series against West Indies.

Advertisement

Originally the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies was scheduled to be played in December last year but due to multiple Covid-19 cases it had to be postponed. The first match of the series is slated to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here