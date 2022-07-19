Did Yuvraj Singh Inspire Rishabh Pant to Get His Maiden ODI Hundred in England? - Check Out These Tweets

Rishabh Pant has mastered the art of shutting down his critics with his game. Whenever there is a commotion around his form or his sense of taking responsibility, he comes up with a class act and hits on the face of those who belittled him. Something similar happened on Sunday, July 17, at Old Trafford when India were eyeing their first ODI series win on English soil since 2014.

The Men in Blue suffered a horrible top-order collapse while chasing 260. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli were back in the hut inside the first 10 overs and India seemed under pressure. But then Pant walked out to bat and the rest is history.

ALSO READ | ‘Now We Avoid Eating Biryani’: Sarfaraz Khan Reveals Improving His Fitness After Chat with Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Backed perfectly by Hardik Pandya, Pant showcased a great example of dealing with a pressure situation. Not only did the duo forge a match-winning 133-run stand for the 5th wicket, but the wicketkeeper-batter also brought up his maiden ODI hundred off 106 deliveries.

After getting the three figures, Pant exhibited his real self. He went berserk after English pacer David Willey, smashing 21 runs in the 42nd over and ended the game with 47 balls to spare.

The cricket fraternity showered rich praise on Pant for delivering in yet another overseas series decider. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter, stating that he had a 45-minute conversation with the youngster which reflected in the game against England in Manchester.

“Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch #indiavseng," tweeted Yuvraj.

Advertisement

Almost 24 hours later to the phenomenal victory, Pant came up with a 4-word reply and wrote, “It did, indeed Yuvi pa."

Advertisement

It would be safe to say that Pant has got a knack of bringing out his best in crunch situations. The biggest example to validate this fact is the innings he played last year at the Gabba. India were chasing a 328 and the southpaw scored an unbeaten 89. India won the game by 3 wickets and scripted history by breaching the Australian fortress.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here