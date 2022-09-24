'Didn't Expect to Hit Like That': Rohit Sharma Surprised With His Match-winning Innings Against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 46* off 20 balls to drive his team to a series levelling win against Australia in the second T20I on Friday.

After the match, Rohit admitted that he surprised himself, saying that he didn’t expect to hit it like that.

“I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn’t expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can’t really plan too much is such a shortened game," said Rohit while speaking at the post-match presentation.

The rain-delayed match at Nagpur was restricted to an eight-over per side contest wherein India won the toss and opted to field first. India touched the ground with Jasprit Bumrah back in the playing XI.

Australia managed to register 90 for 5 in eight overs but India chased down the target with six-wickets in hand, all thanks to their skipper’s fine knock that was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Rohit also talked about how the dew kicked in during the Australia innings and also stated that he doesn’t want talk too much about Bumrah’s performance on his return to the team.

“The bowlers had something to bowl to and we bowled well. The dew started coming in later, which is why we saw a few full tosses from Harshal. Coming back after a couple of months, the back injury can be tricky. I am not going to talk too much about how he bowled. Got us the crucial wicket. As a team we are not going to analyse too much. Just want him to come and enjoy," said Sharma.

He praised Axar Patel for his bowling but said that he would like to see how he performs with the bat as well.

“Axar can bowl in any stage, gives me an advantage of using the other bowlers in different situations too - maybe use the pacers in the middle overs if he bowls in the powerplay. I would like to see his batting as well," Rohit said.

He also expressed his happiness with Dinesh Karthik’s role as the finisher of the team.

“Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh in but I thought Sams is going to bowl off-cutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us. Groundsmen have been here since 1.30 pm to get the outfield ready," Rohit said.

