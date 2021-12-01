‘Didn't Have Any Second Thoughts at All’: Virat Kohli ‘Thankful’ to be Retained by RCB Ahead of IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli opened up after being retained by the franchise on Tuesday. He was among the three players who were held back by the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 players’ auction. The others two were Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli, who was earning INR 17 crore, took a pay cut of INR 2 crore. Maxwell was retained for INR 11 crore while Siraj will take INR 7 crore.

Speaking after being retained by RCB, Kohli said, “When I was contacted, I didn’t have any second thoughts at all. I believe the best is yet to come, I have a good feeling about what’s to come from the next season onwards."

“Committed as an RCBian. I could not be more thankful. I’ll be there with my heart and soul for RCB as always," he added.

Meanwhile, RCB director of cricket operations Mike Hesson termed Virat a key player and his presence at the top of the order gives stability to the line-up.

“Obviously, he is the rock at the top of the order. High volume of runs, plays all bowlers well and scores all around the wicket. He knows Chinnaswamy well and we are really happy to be back at Chinnaswamy this season. Kohli is an icon in terms of RCB and a key player for us. Even though he is not captain, he will still be a leader within the group," Hesson said.

