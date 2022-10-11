'Didn't Know He Made that Statement. But Look...': Ashwin Reacts to Ramiz Raja's Statement

The T20 World Cup 2022 is at the doorstep and fans across the subcontinent are eagerly awaiting for the blockbuster game between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The Men in Blue have arrived in Perth and begun training for the tournament. Unlike last year, they will look to begin their campaign in the showpiece event on a victorious note.

India lost their opening game to arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup last year. It was the first time in the history of World Cups that Team India lost a game to Pakistan. A couple of days ago, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja made a huge statement, saying that the Indian team had started to respect Pakistan following last year’s loss in Dubai. However, ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a different opinion.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Ashwin said respect for the opposition has nothing to do with victories and defeats.

“I didn’t know he made that statement. But look, it’s a game of cricket. We don’t play so often, the rivalry is big. It means a lot to the people from both countries. But at the end of the day whatever you may say as a cricketer and someone who is playing the sport, you do understand that wins and losses are part of the game.

“Especially in this format, the margins are going to be so close. Respect for the opposition is not something that comes with victories and defeats. It comes with how you are made, and we certainly respect the Pakistani side, and so do they," said Ashwin in a press conference after India won their first practice match against Western Australia XI by 13 runs.

After the end of the bilateral T20I series, the Indian squad for Men’s T20 World Cup landed in Perth for a preparatory camp, with the travelling reserves and players not selected for the showpiece event participating in the ODI series against South Africa, with the series decider in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India have another warm-up match against Western Australia XI at the WACA Stadium on Thursday, followed by moving to Brisbane to play two more warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand at The Gabba. Ashwin signed off by explaining the importance of practice matches for India as they build up to their Super 12 opening match against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

