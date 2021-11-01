‘Difficult Time to Explain But I have to Retire’: Asghar Afghan on His Retirement From International Cricket

Former Afghanistan captain and a member of the squad in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Asghar Afghan made a sudden announcement of his retirement in the middle of the tournament and played his last international match on Sunday against Namibia. He received a guard of honour from both teams during the game. The champion cricketer cited giving opportunities to newer talent as the reason behind the surprising exit. During the mid-innings break, he spoke to the commentators and opened up about his decision.

The Afghanistan legend said that he wanted to give opportunities to upcoming youngsters for whom it is a good opportunity to come ahead. The cricketer also expressed his uneasiness trying to answer the question on everyone’s mind right now about the cause of his decision to quit at this stage.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“I wanted to give away the opportunity for the upcoming youngsters and we’ve played some best cricket but this is a good opportunity for youngsters to come forward. Most of the people have been asking the same question to me, something it’s hard to explain but from the last game it was hard on us and that’s why I’ve decided to leave cricket at this stage," Asghar Afghan said during the mid-innings break.

The right-hand batter added that there are plenty of memories and it is difficult to decide for retirement. He confessed that there are a lot of legends watching this curiously but this is a difficult time for him to explain.

“Plenty of memories but it’s very difficult to decide for retirement, I know there are plenty of legends in the cricket watching me but this is a difficult time to explain but I have to retire," he added.

The proud Afghan cricketer has featured in 114 One-Day International, 76 T20 Internationals, and 6 test matches for his side. Asghar Stanikzai also led the side in their debut test against India. As the skipper of his national side, he holds the record for most T20Is wins as a captain surpassing MS Dhoni.

In his last game, Afghan scored 31 off 23 balls to help his team get to 160 runs in 20 overs. The openers gave a great start to the inning with Mohammad Shahzad top-scoring at 45 runs 33 deliveries, and Hazratullah Zazai making 33 off 27 balls. An unbeaten 32 off 17 balls at the end by skipper Mohammad Nabi also ensured that Afghanistan reach a good score.

>ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: After 2 Consecutive Losses, Here’s How India Can Still Qualify For Semi-finals

Advertisement

In response, Namibia could only muster 98 runs, handing a 62-run victory to Afghanistan, who have strengthened their chances to qualify for the semis with a great Net Run Rate. Afghanistan will play their next against India on November 3. The fixture will start at 7:30 pm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here