‘Dil Khol Ke, MI Bolke’: Mumbai Indians Releases Anthem Song For IPL 2022 - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has taken over cricket fans again. To keep their fans engaged, the social media platforms of all IPL franchises make sure to hold contests, put out updates, and share statistics of the previous matches. Now, Mumbai Indians have released their new song for their fans to groove on. Titled as ‘Dil Khol Ke’, the track is said to be MI’s Team Anthem Song for 2022.

The 2 minute 20 second video features all the players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Ishan Kishan. While the squad is seen dancing to the new song, the rap portion of the track has simply stolen the show.

“MI bolke khelenge. Paltan, make some noise for our boys in Blue & Gold as we present a new song," the Mumbai-based franchise tweeted while sharing the song with their supporters.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians did not get a desired start in IPL 2022. The squad has lost both the matches they have played in the tournament so far. With a negative run rate of 1.029, MI is sitting at the eighth position in the points table. Rohit-led tribe will play their third match today, April 6 against Kolkata Knight Riders, which are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with two wins in their kitty.

While MI fans are disappointed with the team’s performance, it is not the first time it has poorly kicked off an IPL season. The squad has always bounced back and hopes are high that this time too, they will be able to turn the tables. MI has lifted the IPL title five times in - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.

