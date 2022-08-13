'Dil Mein Tiranga, Ghar Par Bhi Tiranga'-Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Unfurls the National Flag On His Terrace

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar chose to unfurl the tricolor at his residence on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day which will be celebrated on Monday. The whole country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. Tendulkar, who is among the global and national ambassador of India, also chose to unfurl the tricolor at his terrace and made a video which he soon shared with his fans on Twitter.

“Dil Mein Tiranga, Ghar Par Bhi Tiranga," he captioned the post.

“Humesha raha hai mere dil me tiranga, aj mere ghar pe bhi leherayega Tiranga.(I always had this tricolor in my heart and today it will be unfurled on my house)," he can be heard saying after which he can be seen taking the national flag and fitting it onto his terrace.

Sachin Tendulkar is not the only one who is celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day. A number of sports teams and athletes have also shared posts on the occasion.

Earlier the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tried some traditional wear on the occasion of a family function and his Instagram reel of trying the ‘phenta’ has gone viral. The God of cricket was attending his niece’s wedding function and chose to wear the traditional pagri that is used in India, especially in marriage functions. The Master Blaster was recently in England where he enjoyed his stay while watching India beating England in the 3-match ODI series. He then also visited Scotland where he was seen roaming the countryside in a Mercedes.

Meanwhile coming back to his recent post, Tendulkar looked like enjoying the traditional wear as he mentioned why is he wearing the ‘phenta.’

