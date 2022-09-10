'Dil Par Kise da Dukhaye na': Virat Kohli Shares His Childhood Photo on Instagram

Premier India batter Virat Kohli shared his childhood photo on Saturday. The batting maverick recently scored his 71st international ton to end a long century drought which went for over 1000 days. Kohli scored unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls against Afghanistan on Thursday to score his maiden T20I century. India ended the Asia Cup with a massive win over Afghanistan but failed to reach the final after a below-par show in the Super 4 stage.

The 33-year-old walked down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from his childhood where he was seen enjoying his food with a bright smile on his face.

“Khao piyo aish karo mitro, Dil par kise da dukhaye na (Eat, drink and enjoy friends, don’t hurt anyone’s feelings)," Kohli captioned the photo in his Instagram story.

Kohli finished Asia Cup 2022 as India’s leading run-getter with 276 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 147.59 which almost guaranteed him a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Before the start of the Asia Cup, several former cricketers were raising questions about his place in the T20I squad. Kohli also took a short break from cricket to work on his mental health which worked out well for him.

The 33-year-old said that he batted out his skin against Afghanistan to end his century drought after more than two and half years.

“Today was the build-up of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn’t seem to be enough," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli also became the second batsman after Rohit Sharma to score 3500 plus runs in T20I cricket with his 122-run knock against Afghanistan. India had a forgettable Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to enter the final after losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, Kohli’s return to form was a big positive for them ahead of the T20 World Cup.

