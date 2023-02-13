'Dil se Dilli': Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Joining Delhi Capitals For Whopping INR 2.2 Crore at WPL Auction

Stylish India batter Jemimah Rodrigues reacted after joining Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore at the Women’s Premier League Player Auction on Monday. Rodrigues, who led India to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup, garnered a lot of attention at the Auction. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals were engaged in a bidding way straightaway when Jemimah’s name came at the event. Mumbai Indians joined them too but DC managed to seal the deal.

The 22-year-old has rich experience of playing in foreign T20 leagues -Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars (both WBBL), Yorkshire Diamonds (Super League) and Northern Superchargers (The Hundred). She also scored a century for Yorkshire in Super League.

“Dil-li mein baji guitar Jemi is the first addition to the #CapitalsUniverse #YehHaiNayiDilli #WPL #WPLAuction," the Delhi Capitals announced the arrival of Jemimah with a special message.

The talented cricketer also has the best reply to DC’s message as she wrote, “Dil se Dilli."

Meanwhile, Jemimah played a sensible 53-run* knock off 38 balls to help India chase down the 150-run target with an over to spare against Pakistan on Sunday. The talented batter came in the middle in the last over of powerplay and stayed till the end to get India over the line.

Rodrigues said that the plan was to the game deeper but said that she had a belief in herself and Richa to get Women in Blue over the line.

“I don’t know what to say. I knew building partnerships, taking it deep we’d end up chasing. Richa and I have built a partnership against Bangladesh, and we could do this today. This innings is really special to me, I haven’t been getting runs for a while but I’ve stuck to the processes," Rodrigues said after named Player of the Match.

