Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis Indulge in Hilarious Twitter Conversation

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been in superb form in the ongoing season of IPL. Out of seven innings in IPL 2022, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has remained unbeaten in six innings. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis also exhibited his sheer class against Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL clash as the former South Africa captain scored 96 runs off 64 balls.

In a situation like this, ahead of Bangalore’s vital match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, both Karthik and skipper Faf were involved in a fun-filled social media banter.

On Twitter, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted photos of Karthik and Faf during a training session.

Karthik shared the post and wrote, “Faf does it better."

But the Bangalore skipper did not wait too long to respond as he retweeted it saying, “I wish I could hit the ball as far as you bud…. one day when im big @DineshKarthik."

In the 15th season of IPL, Karthik has scored 210 runs at an impressive strike rate of 205.88. Bangalore skipper Faf finds himself at fourth position in the list of highest run-scorers. Faf has amassed 250 runs playing seven matches at an average of 35.71. The 37-year-old Bangalore skipper has scored two half-centuries in the ongoing edition of IPL.

Bangalore will seek to extend their unbeaten streak to three when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. Bangalore (10 points) are now at third position on the IPL points table. In their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, the Faf du Plessis-led side had secured an 18-run win.

On the other hand, Hyderabad has been in fine form as well. The Kane Williamson-led side had failed to kick off their IPL 2022 campaign on a promising note after suffering two consecutive defeats but they were prompt enough to clinch four back-to-back victories. Hyderabad (eight points) are currently at fifth spot in the IPL standings.

In their last match, Hyderabad had clinched a seven-wicket victory against Punjab Kings. Batting first, Punjab had posted a total of 151 runs. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target with seven balls remaining.

