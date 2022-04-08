'Dinesh Karthik Could be In The Mix for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 If He Has Crackerjack of Season'-Ravi Shastri

In August 2021, Dinesh Karthik was busy doing commentary for SKY. Three months down the line, he flopped in IPL quite badly. No one in their wildest dreams would have thought that he would have a great IPL in six months’ time and his fate would change, so much so that he is now being discussed for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Yes, if Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, is to be believed then he could be among the reserve keepers for the Australia-bound Indian side. Let’s not forget that he is 36.

“With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place, if you have a good IPL season I feel he is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a crackerjack of a season, surely he will be in that mix. He has got the experience, he has got all the shots…there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want - there’s Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there’s Karthik. And if there’s an injury there, then he comes in automatically," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Karthik was KKR captain before he stepped down owing to his poor run with the bat which also affected his captaincy. But then he moved to RCB and started making an impact straightaway. In three matches this season, Karthik has amassed 90 runs in just 44 balls at a strike rate of 204.5. His scores read 32 off 14, 14 off 7 and 44 off 23 as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new recruit has been playing impressively down the order for the team. His last score helped RCB escape from a top-order collapse to a four-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals.

