Dinesh Karthik Elated After Patidar, Mukesh Receive ODI Call-ups; Wants Sarfaraz, Indrajith to Get Chance in Tests

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has expressed his exuberance on the selection of Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar in India’s ODI squad for South Africa. The BCCI announced the 16-member squad for the three-match series on Sunday as Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma who will fly to Australia on October 6 with the T20 World Cup squad.

The selectors also gave maiden call-ups to Patidar and Mukesh for their impressive show in domestic cricket for the last couple of seasons.

Karthik, who played alongside Patidar in the Indian Premier League 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that the Madhya Pradesh batter deserved the maiden call-up as he also congratulated Mukesh for getting a chance. While the veteran glovesman also backed Sarfaraz Khan and Baba Indrajith to get included in the Test set-up after their prolific seasons in Ranji Trophy for their respective teams.

“So happy to see Rajat patidar there, so deserves this selection. Well done to Mukesh Kumar too. Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith baba into the test scheme of things . Can’t ignore such brilliant performers and performances. Theyve just been phenomenal TALENT APLENTY," Karthik tweeted.

Patidar was the second-highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2021/22 with 658 runs in 6 matches which also includes a match-winning century in the summit clash against Mumbai. Patidar grabbed the headlines after smashing a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first uncapped India to score a century in the IPL playoff.

In IPL, Patidar has scored 404 runs in 12 matches at a sublime average of 40.4.

Meanwhile, Mukesh had a sensational show with the ball in the Ranji Trophy where he claimed 20 wickets in 5 matches for Bengal. The right-arm pacer has claimed 109 wickets in 30 first-class matches in his career so far.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

