KL Rahul was named in the Indian squad for the last two Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy with many former cricketers and experts sparing on his selection.

Since January 2022, KL Rahul has played 11 Test innings as an opener, he has only managed a 50-plus score just once.

With calls for his exclusion from Team India on social media and for being replaced by Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik feels KL Rahul could do with some time away from cricket.

“I think he [KL Rahul] played the best shot possible to that ball. But he would also know that if he is going to be dropped for the remaining matches, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of this one innings. It is because of what has happened and transpired over the last five or six Test matches," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik called Rahul a ‘class player’ but added that time has come for him to be dropped.

“He is a class player and is very good in all formats. But at this point in time, I don’t think it’s the technique. I think it’s because of what happens between the ears that’s really troubling him. He might need some time off from the game to go back and come back fresh for the ODIs," Karthik added.

Talking about Rahul Rahul’s replacement, DK said that his choice would also be Shubman Gill.

“I have to go with Shubman Gill, he’s just batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the playing XI. I feel very bad for KL Rahul, I think he’s been under the scanner," Karthik said.

After finishing his commentary duties for the second Test match in Delhi, Dinesh Karthik stole the show on the final day of the league matches of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup.

Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who had been the chairman of selectors, also advised KL Rahul to take a break.

Harbhajan Singh though feels that Rahul has not ‘done any crime‘, adding that he is still a top player.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra’s social media feud over KL Rahul has taken an ugly turn.

(With inputs from Agencies)

