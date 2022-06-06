'He Has Made Too Many Comebacks'-TN Cricketer Sees Dinesh Karthik As 'Inspiration'

At 37, Dinesh Karthik is an inspiration to many. And why not? Let’s not forget that ‘DK’ played India’s first-ever T20 match in 2006 against South Africa. Since then, he has established himself as a go to cricketer in the shortest format of the game, playing tons of IPL games for teams like Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2022, he just took his finishing skills to another level with his superb batting where he accounted for 330 runs in 16 matches. Such was his performance that he even stormed into the Indian team on the back of this performance.

Well, it needs to be seen if he can also seal the deal for T20 World Cup 2022, but for now he has become an inspiration to many of the youngsters from his state team, including Baba Indrajith.

“His story has been amazing because, to be very honest, if I was in his position or his age, I don’t think I would have had his motivation. He has made too many comebacks. To make so many comebacks you need to have the passion and the drive. It’s not just that he went into the season thinking, ‘Let’s see what happens’. It’s not like that. He’s planned it… He’s been on the circuit for a very long time. His work ethic, his passion for the game, and his drive are something else," he told Sportskeeda.

Indrajith played for KKR this season, but took part in the playing eleven for only three occasions, where he accounted for 21 runs. Although, the 27-year-old didn’t find success, he had to wait for a long time to get an entry into the cash-rich league.

“It was a great experience because to be picked in the auction for KKR, it’s a big franchise, and I [was] waiting to be picked in the IPL for a very long time, I’ve worked hard to get there. I’ve been on the domestic circuit for close to nine to 10 years, so I specifically worked in the last year or two to get into the IPL and worked on my white-ball game," he told SK.

