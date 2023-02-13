Dinesh Karthik Reveals Toughest Bowler He Faced, Claims Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Also 'Hate' Playing Him

Gone are the days when Indian bowlers were dominated by overseas players, the whole world saw the might of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as they outwitted Australian batsmen in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik meanwhile opened up on the toughest bowler he has ever faced, and it’s an Indian pacer. Karthik revealed it’s like ‘torture’ facing Mohammed Shami, whom he picked as the toughest bowler he has ever played against.

He further added that even the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ‘hated’ facing Shami in the nets.

Speaking on Cricbuzz’s show named ‘Rise of New India’, Karthik revealed that it was ‘nasty’ playing against Shami who has gotten the better of the former on a couple of occasions in matches.

“If I have to use one word for Shami it will be ‘Torture Shami’. Because in my whole career, he is the toughest bowler I have faced in the nets, he has got me out a couple of times as well in the match," said the 37-year-old.

“But he has been nasty to play in the nets. I thought I was the only one so then I asked Kohli, Rohit, and they are all legends of the game and they all said they hate playing Shami," he added.

Karthik further revealed what made Shami so special is not just his seam position, but his length which makes him unplayable at times.

“What makes him so special is - all of his strength come into play in net session, his upright seam position, his natural length, that nasty length of 6-8 metre mark, where the two major mode of dismissals are caught behind or caught at slip," stated the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

“And you can see why he has been unlucky over a period of time as well because that length says that he gets the batsman beaten numerous times but never gets that wicket," he added.

Karthik further continued, “He has travelled overseas in series where he constantly ended up being the bad bowler because he is the bowler got gets most deliveries beaten, but never the amount of wickets to show for."

