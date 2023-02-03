Dinesh Karthik Set To Return to Commentary Box In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Dinesh Karthik made his Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium nearly two decades ago. Ahead of India vs Australia series, the 37-year-old has announced that he will be making yet another home debut, but in a different avatar. The wicket batter will don the hat of a commentator in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian side will take on Australia in the four-match Test series at home starting on February 9. Karthik shared an update on Twitter and wrote, “Made my Test debut in India against Australia… Well…It’s happening again!"

Dinesh Karthik had previously done commentary for matches in England.

The veteran cricketer received a lot of appreciation for his on-point commentary during the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand in 2021. Karthik was also seen taking to the commentary box during India’s tour of England after that. However, the wicketkeeper batter’s career took a different turn, and he stormed his way into the Indian team, thanks to a successful full IPL 2022 season

Karthik scored 330 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55 for the Bengaluru outfit in the IPL 2022.

The performance gave him a place in the Indian squad and Karthik was also part of the team’s campaign in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Talking about the Border- Gavaskar series, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side as both teams aim to cement their spot in the ICC World Test Championship finals.

India is currently placed second in the ICC World Test points table with Australia above them. A comprehensive win at home will push India’s chances of qualifying for the WTC Final.

The Test series will see the return of seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in action after being rested for the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

The first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on February 9. The concluding game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9.

