'Dinesh Karthik Used To Give Kuldeep Yadav Just One to Two Overs Per Match'-Childhood Coach Lashes Out At Ex-KKR Skipper

Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach has come down heavily at Dinesh Karthik, slamming him for not playing his ward more often at Kolkata Knight Riders.(KKR) Yadav, who played for KKR till 2021, got no game that year besides playing just four games in 2020 season. He then moved to Delhi Capitals and made a huge impact in 2022 season of the IPL.

Also Read: ‘Kuldeep Yadav Has Matured, Earlier I Used To Worry A Lot for Him’-Childhood Coach

Asking some tough questions, his childhood coach Kapil Pandey said if Yadav was such a favourite of then skipper Dinesh Karthik then why he didn’t play him in the eleven. “When he was with Kolkata and Karthik was the captain, he used to give him just 1-2 overs each game. Now he says that Kuldeep is his favorite Indian bowler.

Advertisement

Pandey’s statements come on the back of Karthik’s remarks who had praised Kuldeep after his IPL 2022 performance.

“Favorite tha to usko khilaaya kyu nahi? Usko khilaate? (If he was your favorite bowler then why didn’t you play him?) But that’s okay, that’s past now and I believe the future will be great for Kuldeep," he told Sportskeeda.

Kuldeep’s performance soared at Delhi Capitals where he went onto pick 21 wickets in 14 matches. While he was ignored at KKR, at Delhi he received a lot of backing from head coach Ricky Ponting and the skipper Rishabh Pant himself.

Also Read: ‘Never Touched the Motorbike After That Accident’-India Legend Says Rishabh Pant ‘Can Easily Afford A Driver’

Advertisement

“He used to be badly neglected in Kolkata, but it has been the complete opposite in Delhi. Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and others have backed and supported him and that really helped him play freely.

“Ponting told him that he will play all games, and when you hear this as a bowler, your morale gets boosted. Rishabh also backed him in all situations and so he deserves a lot of praise for Kuldeep’s comeback."

Earlier the coach had said that he was worried how will Kuldeep take the news of his omission for the second Test match against Bangladesh. The youngsters had picked a fifer in the first Test match in Chattogram and yet had to face the axe.

Advertisement

“Kuldeep has become a lot more patient with time. Initially, I used to worry a lot about this kid when he didn’t used to get the deserved chances. He has two ODI hattricks, one hattrick for India A and also one more in the U19 World Cup. Despite being the Man of the Match, when he was dropped in the second Test, I didn’t know how to console him because I myself was in tears."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here