Dinesh Karthik's Plan for 2023 ODI World Cup in India? - Veteran Wicketkeeper-batter Gives Smart Reply

Dinesh Karthik making a national comeback at the age of 37 is the best example of how hard work can help an individual turn fortune. Last year, he spent most of his time in England commentating for cricketing events including India’s Test series. Probably nobody had expected him to return to the Indian dressing room and make a strong case for his selection for the T20 World Cup in Australia. But Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 turned out to be the turning point in his life.

His reassociation with Royal Challengers Bangalore brought out the finisher hidden in him. He scored more than 300 runs in the season at a staggering strike rate of 183.33. He was rewarded with an India call-up for the South Africa series at home in which he scored his maiden half-century, 15 years after making his debut in the shortest format.

Recently, during a visit to former India pacer Pankaj Singh’s cricket academy in Jaipur, Karthik was asked if he has plans to stick around for the ODI World Cup at home next year. In reply, he ruled out straightaway that he has been asked by the BCCI not to make any comment until he arrived in the West Indies.

“I have been informed to not make any comment on Indian cricket till I reach West Indies. Sorry," Karthik was quoted by DNA as saying.

After some great outings in the past few months, Karthik will fly to the Caribbean later this month for a 5-match T20I series, starting July 29. Currently, he is busy playing the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 for Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has recently backed his teammate and former captain Virat Kohli who is going through a rough patch. In a conversation with the Time of India, Karthik asserted that Kohli has a lot of experience, and he has achieved tremendous success over time.

“Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and hopefully, will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre," Karthik had said.

