Dipika Pallikal's Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Everything', Dinesh Karthik

Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal has penned an adorable birthday note for her husband Dinesh Karthik. Karthik turned 37 on Wednesday (June 1). Dipika had posted two photos on Twitter from the birthday celebrations. Both Karthik and Dipika could be seen holding one of their twins. Though, the faces of the children were hidden with heart-shaped emojis.

“Happy Birthday to my everything, Dinesh Karthik," Dipika had written in the caption. Here, we can see the flamboyant cricketer cutting into a three-tier delectable cake with his wife. The cake is loaded with macaroons and macroons. The pictures are all things adorable.

Other renowned players like KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also shared birthday wishes on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, comeback king Dinesh Karthik, have a great year with greater success," wrote Pathan

On the other hand, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a photo of himself along with Karthik. In the caption, Harbhajan wrote, “Happy birthday Dinesh Karthik. Have a wonderful day. Keep playing your match-winning knocks! Can’t wait to see you in blue again."

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared birthday wishes for Karthik on Twitter as well. And in the post, Pujara had written, “Many happy returns of the day Dinesh Karthik. Have a successful year ahead! Keep shining."

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar also shared his birthday wishes on Twitter and he had posted a photo of himself sitting with Karthik. “Happy birthday young man! Dinesh Karthik," Sundar had written in the caption.

KL Rahul shared a photo of Karthik as the caption of the post read, “Happy birthday to the sweetest, wisest and the warmest. Dinesh Karthik."

Notably, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter exhibited his terrific batting display in the IPL 2022 season as he amassed 330 runs in 16 matches with an astonishing strike rate of 183.33. And the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter’s stunning display paid off eventually as he earned India recall for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is scheduled to kick off on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

