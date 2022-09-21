Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Disagree With That, he Has Been a Very Good Finisher': Matthew Hayden Defends Under-fire India Star

India trail 0-1 in the three-match series. (AP Photo)
India were given a reality check in the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by Australia who chased down a 200-plus total against them on Tuesday

India’s death overs bowling has emerged as a big concern as they tune-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts in less than five weeks time now. The propensity to leak runs in the late stage of a contest has cost them at least three important matches in the past month or so.

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah could end their misery but the lack of options could be a big worry for captain Rohit Sharma though. In Bumrah’s absence, India have consistently given the ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has proved to be quite expensive, especially when he has bowled the 19th over.

On Tuesday during the first T20I, with Australia needing to score 18 off the last two overs to win, Bhuvneshwar leaked 16 runs in the penultimate over to all but seal the fate of the contest. He finished with figures of 0/52 from four overs.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has pointed this out but Hayden thinks Bhuvneshwar is well suited to the role.

“I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that," Hayden said on Star Sports’ Match Point.

With their four-wicket win Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Young allrounder Cameron Green, who opened the innings for the world champions, played a terrific knock of 61 off 30 to set the base for the victory.

Hayden lauded the 23-year-old calling him a ‘big asset’ for the Australian team.

“Green, he has been a really big asset for Australian Cricket for a couple of years now. He’s a genuine all-rounder. I just think he’s such a huge part of the future of Australian cricket. So it doesn’t really surprise me, he’s very capable, he’s a big man with good skills. He looked a little bit disappointing with the ball, but it’s a tough place to bowl," he said.

