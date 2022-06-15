'Disappointed With Sanju Samson; Does Well in One Match and Then Doesn't Do Anything'

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is still finding it hard to book his spot in the Indian T20 squad. With players like Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan in the fray, and Rishabh Pant handling the responsibilities of both keeping and captaincy, it appears to be pretty difficult for Samson to secure a berth in the T20 team.

While talking about Samson and his performance, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev expressed his disappointment. The cricket legend also talked about the most suitable player to handle the responsibilities of a wicketkeeper-batter.

Kapil believes that all the wicketkeepers are almost same and capable of plating match-winning innings. As far as wicket-keeping is concerned, he thinks Wriddhiman Sahas is better than Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik. He does not forget to point out though that in terms of batting prowess these four are better than Saha.

“I am disappointed with Sanju Samson. He is so talented. He does well in one or two matches and then he does not do anything. If we talk about consistency currently, Dinesh Karthik is ahead of all. Ishan Kishan has, I think, come under pressure. Maybe it’s the pressure of the high price that he garnered at the IPL auction. I have never got so much money so I will not be able to say," Kapil Dev said in a discussion on Uncut.

In the recently concluded IPL season,Samson, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, amassed 458 runs after playing 17 matches. His strike rate has been an impressive 146.79 in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, displayed a fabulous brand of cricket as he scored 330 runs at a staggering strike rate of 183.33. And Karthik’s terrific display in IPL 2022 helped him in coming back to the international T20I circuit after a gap of three years.

In the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and South Africa, Karthik scored a quickfire 30 off 21 balls. But his gusty knock eventually proved to be inconsequential as the Proteas won the match four wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

On Tuesday, India scripted a strong comeback by winning the third match of the series by 48 runs.

