'Distraction Hoti Hai': Virat Kohli Urges Fans Not to Shout from Behind During Net Session - WATCH

Team India has arrived in Melbourne to begin their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. This Sunday, the world will come to a standstill when the Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their first Super12 clash. And for the much-anticipated game, the Men in Blue have started preparing already.

Team India are on a mission to bring the trophy back home after 15 years. At the same time, they will look to seek revenge for last year’s humiliation at the hands of Pakistan in Dubai. In T20 World Cup 2021, India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the group stage, experiencing their first-ever defeat against the arch-rivals in a world cup edition.

12 months down the line, the two teams will be up against each other in the mega ICC event. Rohit Sharma & Co are training relentlessly under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid. On Friday, former captain Virat Kohli Virat was seen having his throw-down session in the nets.

Meanwhile, a fan yelled ‘out of the stadium’ from behind the nets and his voice didn’t go unnoticed. Kohli turned back and asked the fans not to shout while the team is practicing.

“Yaar practice ke time mein bolo mat, distraction hoti hai (Don’t speak while the practice is going on. It causes distraction)," Kohli could he heard saying in a video that surfaced on social media.

The person behind the camera obliged to Virat’s request, saying, “Jab relax honge tab bolenge. King kiliye toh bolenge hi. King hai woh (We’ll speak when you are done. We will dfinitely speak for the King)," the fan was heard speaking in the video after Kohli’s warning.

Kohli has been terrific against Pakistan lately. In his last three innings, the ace Indian batter has scored two half-centuries against the arch-rivals. His form will be crucial for India when they get into the showpiece event.

While the fans are very much excited for Sunday’s game, it must be noted that the rain is likely to play the spoilsport. Several weather forecast websites, including Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, have predicted 90% chances of precipitation. In such a case, there is quite a possibility that much awaited India vs Pakistan game might go without a single ball being played.

